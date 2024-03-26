Pracchand Ashok Last Episode: Adnan Khan-Mallika Singh's Co-star Reveals Why Show Is Ending In 2 Months

Pracchand Ashok Last Episode: When Adnan Khan-Mallika Singh's show was launched in February 2024, nobody imagined that it would go off air in two months. The historical drama was launched with several expectations; however, it failed to strike a chord with the audience.

While rival shows like Anupamaa and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye moved forward in the TRP game, Pracchand Ashok couldn't garner decent ratings.

