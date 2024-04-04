Pracchand Ashok Last Episode: Adnan Khan Pens Heartfelt Note As Show Comes To And END - PICS

Pracchand Ashok Goes Off-Air: Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh starrer historical drama, Pracchand Ashok, premiered on Colors TV in February this year amid a huge buzz and expectations. The historic drama mesmerized viewers with its portrayal of the love story between Samrat Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, transporting audiences back to ancient times with its visually stunning depiction.

Advertisement

ADNAN KHAN REMEMBERS TIME WITH PRACCHAND ASHOK TEAM

Despite the daunting task of embodying the larger-than-life character of Samrat Ashok, Adnan committed himself to extensive training to portray the role effectively. However, the sudden and unexpected end of Pracchand Ashok last week left fans disheartened, especially considering its brief two-month stint.

Advertisement