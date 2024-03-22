Pracchand Ashok Last Episode Date: Why Adnan Khan-Mallika Singh's Show Is Ending? Off Air Reason Is

Pracchand Ashok Last Episode Date: Things change in a fraction of second in the Indian television industry. Remember we informed our readers about Pracchand Ashok facing the axe on Colors channel. The leading GEC had put the historical show under the scanner as it failed to generate decent numbers.

Advertisement

WHY PRACCHAND ASHOK FAILED TO GET TRPS?

Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh's sizzling chemistry was expected to be the major catalyst for the success of Pracchand Ashok. However, despite an impressive cast, Ekta Kapoor's show failed to strike a chord with the audience.

Advertisement

Last month, our reliable khabri had informed us that Pracchand Ashok couldn't survive with low ratings. An industry source had exclusively told Filmibeat, "Every year Colors TV suffers a drop in numbers after Bigg Boss ends. This year is no different. However, the low opening TRP of Pracchand Ashok is something to worry about. Despite a star-studded cast and strong promotional campaign, the historical show has failed to live up to the hype. A TVR of less than 1 is definitely not what the channel expected."

Advertisement

The source had revealed that the low TRPs would be detrimental for the future of the show. "If the makers introduce an intriguing storyline, the show can garner a TRP of 1.5. It all depends on the tracks, chemistry between leads. If not, then the show will be filler till Bigg Boss 18 launches on the channel," the industry source quipped.

Advertisement

He had stated that if Pracchand Ashok couldn't register decent ratings, it would be filler till Bigg Boss 18 is launched on the GEC. In a major development, the channel has decided to pull the plug on the mythological serial.

WHY IS PRACCHAND ASHOK GOING OFF AIR? REASON IS

According to a report in ETimes, Colors channel will axe the show in the last week of March. If the report turns out to be true, Pracchand Ashok will go off air in two months of launch. The reason behind the shocking development is said to be lack of viewership and high budget.

Advertisement

A source close to the production house told the portal that the ratings were never decent. The historical shows are fictionalised and it can be a reason why the show couldn't connect a bond with the audience.