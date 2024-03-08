Pracchand Ashok To Go Off Air In Three Months? Adnan Khan-Mallika Singh's Colors TV Show Under Scanner

Pracchand Ashok off air date: The Indian Television industry is very unpredictable as shows go off air within three months of launch. While a few shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kumkum Bhagya run for several years, many daily soaps face the axe due to low TRPs in six months.

Advertisement

When Colors TV launched Pracchand Ashok in Bigg Boss 17's time slot, the industry expected the show to maintain the momentum set by Salman Khan's reality show. However, the numbers have been concerning.

Advertisement

PRACCHAND ASHOK UNDER SCANNER, MIGHT GO OFF AIR BY MAY 2024?

If the recent buzz is to be believed, Colors channel has put Pracchand Ashok under the scanner due to the low TRPs. Despite the massive hype and promotions, the historical show has not been able to generate a rating of over 1. It is stuck between 0.8-0.9 TVR, which is not a good indicator for a show that is mounted on a lavish scale.

Advertisement

According to a report in TellyExpress, Colors TV has placed the show under scanner and might axe it after IPL 2024 if the numbers don't improve.