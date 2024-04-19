Pranali Rathod New Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Signs Next Project Of Jhanak Makers? DEETS

Pranali Rathod New Show Update: Pranali Rathod, a rising star in television, began her journey with the &TV show Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki in 2019 and has established herself in the industry within a few years of her debut. The actress' roles in Barrister Babu and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye further solidified her presence. However, it was her portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by Rajan Shahi that proved to be a turning point in her career.

Joining the long-running Star Plus show in 2021, Pranali Rathod effortlessly captured audiences' hearts as the new female lead, Akshara, post the third generation leap. Her chemistry with co-star Harshad Chopda, fondly shipped as AbhiRa by fans, added to her popularity, making her a household name.

