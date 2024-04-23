Is Yuvika Chaudhary Expecting First Child With Prince Narula After 6 Yrs Of Marriage? Here’s What We Know

Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary First Child: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, the beloved couple adored by fans, and renowned for their captivating chemistry, are reportedly expecting their first child. Their love story blossomed during their time on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 9.

ARE PRINCE NARULA & YUVIKA CHAUDHARY EXPECTING FIRST CHILD?

After a prolonged courtship, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in October 2018. Now, after six years of marital bliss, it appears that the couple is ready to embark on the journey of parenthood. Yes, you read that right!

