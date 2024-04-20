Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak Promo: Sayli Salunkhe Impresses In First Video Of Sony TV Show, Details About Her Role

Sayli Salunkhe has once again captured the hearts of audiences with her compelling performance in the recently dropped promo of her new show "Pukaar - Dil Se Dil Tak." Portraying the lead role opposite Abhishek Nigam, Salunkhe brings to life a story filled with love, heartache, and redemption, promising viewers an emotional rollercoaster ride.

In the promo, Sayli Salunkhe exudes confidence and charisma, commanding attention with her captivating presence. Her portrayal of a character embarking on a journey of self-discovery and resilience is both poignant and powerful, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. From moments of vulnerability to displays of strength, Salunkhe effortlessly navigates the complexities of her character, drawing viewers deeper into the narrative.

