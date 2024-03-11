Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan | Kundali Bhagya Star Confirms Entry Opposite Radha: Yug Is A....

Transporting the viewers into a whole new world, Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is gearing up for a 7-year leap starting 12th March, where destiny has dealt the most unexpected cards for Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia).

On one hand, viewers will be surprised to see Radha living as Radhika Kohli in South Delhi along with her son, Manan, husband, Yug Kohli, and his entire family; on the other hand, Mohan will be living with his daughter, Gungun - now a spirited 16-year-old with a mind of her own. She despises Radha, as she believes that irrespective of her issues with Mohan, Radha as a mother should not have abandoned her, as their bond was unparalleled.

An exciting new entry awaits viewers as heartthrob Manit Joura will be seen playing the role of Radhika's husband, Yug. He is a businessman who owns and runs a media house. An ideal husband, son and brother, Yug is everything that a woman would want in her perfect man. But there is an air of suspicion that surrounds Yug making viewers wonder if he is too good to be true! Talking about his new role Manit said, "It feels like I'm back home on Zee TV or I barely even left, considering I bagged Radha Mohan so quick on the heels of having quit Kundali Bhagya. The new role is a bunch of surprises, I don't wish to divulge much at this stage. Except that the audience will get to see a very new side to me as an artiste. Yug is a layered character and I can only begin to let the audience peel the layers gradually with every episode."

