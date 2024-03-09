Rabb Se Hai Dua: 5 Things To Learn From Yesha Rughani's character Ibaadat In Zee TV Show

Actress Yesha Rughani, who is known to be the powerhouse of talent and versatility, is currently seen playing the role of Ibaadat in the Zee TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua. Post generation leap, Yesha, along with other actors, is taking the show forward. The actress, who has always chosen a diversity of roles, is winning hearts as Ibaadat nowadays.

Her character Ibaadat is a sweet girl, who desires love from her family members. She is a humble soul who is very close to her sister. As Yesha's character, Ibaadat is being immensely loved by the audience these days, today we have shortlisted 5 things to learn from her character.

1) Find satisfaction in what you have

Ibaadat is someone who finds happiness and satisfaction in whatever she has. She appreciates the little things in her life and doesn't take unnecessary tensions about materialistic things.

2) Stand by your moral values and principles

Ibaadat surely teaches us the value of morals and principles. She is someone who sets an example of prejudices and beliefs, upbringing, tradition and culture.

3) Priotize your family

Ibaadat is a strong proponent of emotional values and family love. She is someone who is full of love and believes in receiving love from her family. For Ibaadat, her family, especially her sister, tops the priority list.

4) Be generous towards everyone

Ibaadat is shown as a girl full of generosity and humbleness. She is always up for helping the needy ones and never leaves a chance to show her generous side.

