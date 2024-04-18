Rabb Se Hai Dua Twist: Fans Praise Yesha Rughani-Dheeraj Dhoopar After New Episode, Say 'They Are Setting...'

Rabb Se Hai Dua twist: Actors Yesha Rughani and Dheeraj Dhoopar, who are currently seen in the Zee TV show Rabb se hai dua, are gaining immense praise and appreciation for their on-screen performances. Yesha as Ibaadat and Dheeraj Subhaan are winning the hearts of the audience. Twitter fans are also praising their hot chemistry on-screen.

Advertisement

Yesha and Dheeraj have created ripples with their sizzling chemistry in the romantic drama. The duo has earned praise for their scorching on-screen romance in the show.

Advertisement