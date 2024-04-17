Rahul Vaidya Struggles Through Knee Deep Water In Dubai Amid Heavy Rains; WATCH

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Rahul Vaidya, found himself in an unexpected situation while in Dubai. A video capturing Rahul wading through knee-deep water has caught the attention of netizens. The footage, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, showcases Rahul struggling to navigate through the waterlogged streets of Dubai, holding his white sneakers high to avoid them getting wet. This incident occurred after the UAE was hit by heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

"Rahul Vaidya 's first time experience with Dubai rains. Dubai is facing heavy rainfall," was the caption accompanying the viral video. The sight of a celebrity encountering such difficulties in Dubai prompted mixed reactions from social media users. One remarked, "Celebrity ka Dubai mein ye haal hai phir to hum India me hi ache hai," while another added, "Mumbai is the best."

