Ramadan: Ali Merchant, Wife Andleeb Host Heartfelt Iftaar For 100 Roza Observers At Ajmer Sharif

Ali Merchant has been a prominent figure in the television industry for an extensive period, captivating audiences with his remarkable performances. His presence has been felt in various projects such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lock Up (Season 1), and Bandini, among others. Currently, he's making waves for his latest collaboration with Kumar Sanu.

Hailing from an Islamic background, Ali Merchant remains deeply connected to his faith and culture. As the sacred month of Ramadan unfolds, Ali is observing fasting diligently while maintaining his professional commitments with unwavering dedication. This demonstration of devotion to his religion and heritage underscores Ali's profound love and respect for his cultural identity, evident in his actions during this holy month.

Recently, Ali Merchant and his wife Andleeb Zaidi Merchant visited the Dargah at Ajmer Sharif to seek Blessings. He fulfilled his goal and organised Iftaar for about 100 Roza observers during Ramadan. This sweet gesture has really melted our hearts and this is not the first time that he has done something like this. Last year also, during Ramzan, Ali stopped the whole music festival during the Azaan for a few minutes, making all 5000 people in awe with his gesture. This was appreciated by the audience for his respect towards the almighty. This overwhelming step by Ali made his show a top-notch hit.

