Sana Sayyad Pregnancy: Kundali Bhagya Star Expecting First Child; Will She Get Replaced As Palki?

Sana Sayyad Pregnancy: Sana Sayyad, who made her TV debut as a contestant in MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2015, has come a long way in her career and is counted among the most-loved actress on the small screen. After making her full-fledged acting debut with Jaana Na Dil Se Door in 2016, the actress rose to fame after essaying the lead role in Divya Drishti.

After featuring in Lockdown Ki Love Story and Spy Bahu, Sana Sayyad bagged entered the long-running ZEE TV show Kundali Bhagya as Palki last year and the character has made her a household name. While the show is doing well on the ratings front and fans are loving her chemistry with co-star Paras Kalnawat, here comes the much-awaited good news for the actress' fans.

