Sanika Amit's Take On COLORS’ ‘Mangal Lakshmi’: “The Biggest Win Is The Show Inspiring Women To Find Strength

COLORS' 'Mangal Lakshmi' instantly became a household favourite, touching hearts across the nation. It chronicles the journey of two sisters, navigating life's challenges while striving for mutual respect in their relationships. In this heartfelt family drama, Mangal (portrayed by Deepika Singh) steps forward as a guardian and companion to her sister Lakshmi (played by Sanika Amit). Despite her struggles in marriage, Mangal tirelessly searches for a partner who will respect Lakshmi. Garnering accolades for her television debut as a woman who encourages her elder sister to be assertive, actor Sanika Amit reflects on the valuable lessons she's learned from her co-star Deepika Singh's acting journey. Moreover, she expresses her pride about the show inspiring women to seek respect and love.

Advertisement

Sanika Amit pours her heart out and says, "Mangal Lakshmi marked my television debut, and it has given me the recognition. It feels surreal to be playing a character that resonates with millions of women out there. Having said that, the biggest win is the show inspiring women to find strength and love. Mangal's staunch support for Lakshmi, and Lakshmi's care for Mangal sets a powerful example for women everywhere, reminding the viewers of the strength found in sisterhood. inspiring not just me but countless other women. Deepika di is more than just a co-star to me; she's like an elder sister . We usually have our lunch together."

Advertisement