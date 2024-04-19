Shakti Anand And Paras Kalnawat’s Exciting One-Take Action Sequence For Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has been keeping the audience glued to their television screens for over seven years, with an interesting storyline and high-octane drama. In the recent episodes, the viewers got to watch how Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is trying to save Kavya (Mrinal Navell) from Varun (Ashish Trivedi) by exposing his truth of already being married in front of everyone. However, one thing leads to another, and Rajveer ends up getting shot by a bullet, and Papa Karan rushes him to the hospital on a handcart.

At the wedding, as a couple of goons try to harm Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) ends up saving them by taking the bullet himself and getting stabbed by one of the goons. In order to save Rajveer, Karan along with Preeta and Palki rush to the hospital, but unfortunately, their car breaks down, which leads to Karan without further ado, carrying Rajveer on a handcart. While Karan is heartbroken and is trying his best to save his son, shooting for the same sequence wasn't very easy, as Shakti had to push the cart with Paras lying on it. Shakti not only nailed the sequence but also shot the scene in one go.

