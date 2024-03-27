Shehzada Dhami Breaks Silence On Bagging New Show After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exit: I Don’t…

Shehzada Dhami New Show Update: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been under the spotlight since the departure of Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod last year, following a generation leap. This transition saw the introduction of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new central characters, portraying Abhira and Armaan, respectively.

Despite initial challenges, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami managed to carve out a place for themselves in the hearts of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's dedicated audience. However, an unexpected turn of events has left everyone stunned, as Shehzada Dhami, the male lead of YRKKH, was recently ousted from the show by producer Rajan Shahi, along with Pratiksha Honmukhe, due to unprofessional behavior.

After their exit, Shehzada and Pratiksha were promptly replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani, who assumed the roles of Armaan and Ruhi in the renowned Star Plus series. Despite considerable time since their departure, Shehzada and Pratiksha have remained silent, withholding their perspective on the matter.

Amid the ongoing controversy, recent speculation hints that Shehzada Dhami may be on the verge of making his television comeback with a new daily soap. Yes, you read that right!

