Shehzada Dhami New Show: After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXIT, Actor Bags NEW Project On THIS Channel?

Shehzada Dhami New Show: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been garnering attention since the departure of Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod last year due to a generation leap. This shift introduced Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new central characters, portraying Abhira and Armaan, respectively.

Following an initial period filled with struggle, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami ultimately made a place for themselves in the hearts of the dedicated audience of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, an unexpected incident has shocked everyone as Shehzada Dhami, the male protagonis of YRKKH, was recently removed from the show by producer Rajan Shahi, along with Pratiksha Honmukhe, due to unprofessional behavior.

SHEHZADA DHAMI BAGS NEW SHOW AFTER YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI EXIT?

Soon after their termination, the makers replaced Shehzada and Pratiksha with Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as the new Armaan and Ruhi respectively in the top-rated Star Plus show. It's been a few days since their exit but Shehzada and Pratiksha haven't yet shared their side of the story.

Amid the ongoing controversy, the latest buzz suggests that Shehzada Dhami might soon make his TV comeback with a new show. Yes, you read that right! According to a Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan report, the actor has been in talks for an upcoming Colors show.

HAS SHEHZADA DHAMI SIGNED A NEW COLORS SHOW?

Gossips TV, the popular social media handle, known for sharing updates related to popular show and celebrities, has also revealed that same. The viral post reads, "According to REPORTS After his TERMINATION from #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, #ShehzadaDhami bags Colors TV's upcoming new show!"

Take a look at the post here:

However, it is not yet confirmed and an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited from the actor as well as channel.

