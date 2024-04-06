Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai No-Affair Clause: Bigg Boss Winner REACTS To Rajan Shahi Firing Shehzada Dhami

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai No-Affair Clause: Shilpa Shinde expressed her opinion on the YRKKH no-affair clause, Shehzada Dhami's replacement and Rajan Shahi's decision. The Bigg Boss 11 winner didn't mince her words and claimed that CINTAA was trying to control the artists.

Advertisement

Expressing her displeasure over the replacement, she slammed Shruti Ulfat for not understanding Shehzada and Pratiksha's point of view and blaming them in media interviews.