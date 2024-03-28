Shivangi Joshi Shares Unseen Video On Kushal Tandon's Birthday, Fans Ask 'Are You Two Dating?'

"The chances of Barsatein season 2 are less. If the channel ever decides to bring a finite series featuring the two celebrities on television, it might take into account the profitability and other aspects. However, Barsatein 2 is not likely to air on television anytime soon," our khabri quipped when asked about a potential season two.

SHIVANGI JOSHI-KUSHAL TANDON UNSEEN VIDEO

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared unseen videos with the birthday boy, wishing him in style. The Balika Vadhu 2 star extended her warm wishes to Kushal on Instagram and penned a heartwarming note.

She sent her love and hoped his birthday was filled with laughter and 'endless happiness'.

"Wishing the most beautiful soul a birthday filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness. Today, we're celebrating you! Another year older, wiser, and more fabulous than ever. To the person who brings a touch of uniqueness to every moment, may your birthday be equally exceptional. On your special day, may all your dreams and aspirations come true. You deserve nothing less! Happy Birthday! May this new year of life bring you endless joy, prosperity, and unforgettable memories.

Lots of love (sic)," Shivangi Joshi wrote.

ARE SHIVANGI JOSHI-KUSHAL TANDON DATING EACH OTHER? FANS WONDER

Shivangi's post sparked rumours about their relationship as the fans wondered if they are dating each other. The fans have flooded the comments section with their messages. One user wrote, "May the bond remain same and keeps growing" while another commented, "You both look so beautiful & perfect together & Happiest Birthday @therealkushaltandon."

One user wrote, "Are you guys dating each other? Hope it is true." The netizens asked the duo about their relationship but the celebs have remained tight-lipped about the same. Both Shivangi and Kushal have not paid heed to the conjecture about their personal life.