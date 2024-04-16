Shrimad Ramayan Last Episode Date: Sujay Reu’s Show To Go OFF-AIR In THIS Month? Here’s The Reason

Shrimad Ramayan Last Episode Date: Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under the banner of Swastik Productions, Shrimad Ramayan premiered on Sony TV in January this year amid a huge buzz and expectations. Featuring Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, and Nikitin Dheer in the pivotal characters of Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana respectively, the mythological drama has been winning hearts since its premiere.

Based on the epic Ramayana, Shrimad Ramayan has been entertaining fans for the past four months and is among the highest-rated shows on Sony TV. While everything is working in the show's favour, here comes a piece of shocking news for fans. The latest update suggests that the mythological drama is likely to end very soon.

