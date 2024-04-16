Shrimad Ramayan Twist: What Will Happen In Sujay Reu-Prachi Bansal Show In 1-Hour Ram Navami Episode?

Shrimad Ramayan twist: Sujay Reu opened about the major sequence in the show. He mentioned that Lord Ram believed in Lord Hanuman in Ramayana and knew that the latter was determined to support him. The upcoming episodes will showcase how Hanuman went to Lanka while finding evidence about Sita's wherabouts.

"Lord Hanuman's unwavering dedication towards Lord Ram and his actions brim with loyalty and his commitment to bring back proof of Sita's whereabouts isn't just a task but a symbol of the enduring belief in doing what's right," Sujay said in a statement as quoted as saying by Tellychakkar.

