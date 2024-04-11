Suhaagan Chudail Cast: Adnan Khan's Co-star Joins Nia Sharma's Show, To Play Negative Lead

Suhaagan Chudail Cast: After scrapping Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh starrer Pracchand Ashok, Colors channel is all set to launch a series of new shows in the coming weeks. The leading GEC is ready to rejig its weekday programming with the addition of three new shows.

If the recent buzz is to be believed, the makers of Suhaagan Chudail have finalised their negative lead. According to a report in a leading daily, Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh's Pracchand Ashoka co-star will be seen as the negative lead of the serial.

