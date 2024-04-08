Suhaagan Chudail Cast: Not Shehzada Dhami, Zayn Ibad Khan To Play Lead Opposite Nia Sharma- EXCLUSIVE Details

Suhaagan Chudail cast: Colors channel is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions and thrill in its new show titled Suhaagan Chudail. The leading GEC is gearing up for the launch of several new dramas, promising to entertain the viewers with different content.

Colors will end April 2024 on a blockbuster note with the launch of Lakshmi Narayan. The mythological show is replacing Pracchand Ashok at 10pm slot. It will be followed by Krishna Mohini, which stars Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha in lead roles.

SHEHZADA DHAMI NOT PART OF SUHAAGAN CHUDAIL SERIAL

Gossip mills were buzzing with the rumours that Shehzada Dhami would play the male lead in Suhaagan Chudail. It was said that the actor has bagged his new show days after getting replaced from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Speculations were rife that Shehzada would be seen in a new show after getting ousted from YRKKH. The producer had released a statement, announcing his departure to unprofessionalism.

"Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew," Rajan Shahi said in his official statement as quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

SUHAAGAN CHUDAIL MALE LEAD NAME: WHO IS ZAYN IBAD KHAN?

Filmibeat has a piece of exciting information for our beloved readers. If you are eagerly waiting for Suhaagan Chudail, you need to read this.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat, "Shehzada Dhami is not playing the male lead role in Suhaagan Chudail. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is not in the contention for the role as the makers have finalised Zayn Ibad Khan. He perfectly fits the bill for the character and it a nice addition to the star-studded cast. The actor impressed the casting team with his audition and look as we cannot wait to see him opposite Nia Sharma."

"Zayn Ibad Khan will be playing the role of Moksh and his character is mighty important for the storyline," the source added. The handsome hunk is known for his role in Aashiqana, which beamed on a leading OTT platform.