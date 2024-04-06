Suhaagan Chudail: Shehzada Dhami Bags NEW Show After Getting FIRED From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Suhaagan Chudail launch date: Shehzada Dhami has remained in the headlines ever since he was fired from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The handsome hunk was ousted from the hit Star Plus serial after Rajan Shahi accused him of unprofessionalism. He and Pratiksha Honmukhe were asked to leave the set after the producer terminated their contracts.

WHY WAS SHEHZADA DHAMI REPLACED IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?

Last month, Rajan Shahi announced the departure of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, stating that the production house took a firm stand against their unprofessional behaviour. He released a statement, revealing the reason behind revealing Shehzada in YRKKH.

