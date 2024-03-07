Sunil Grover Shares A Hilarious Morphed Pic With Rihanna & Kapil Sharma; Leaves Netizens In Splits

Sunil Grover is one of the most talented actors in the industry who has successfully carved a niche for himself. The actor, who is known for his impeccable coming timings, has proved his mettle time and again and is a treat to watch onscreen. In fact, Sunil is quite active on social media and often shares interesting posts leaving his fans intrigued.

Interestingly, Sunil Grover is now making headlines for his recent pic with Rihanna and Kapil Sharma. Yes! This pic shared by the Sunflower actor has been breaking the internet these days and rightfully so. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunil has shared a hilarious morphed picture of himself and Kapil posing with Rihanna.

To note, the picture happens to be from Rihanna's India diaries when she was leaving India from Jamnagar post Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchat's pre-wedding bash. The original pic featured Rihanna posing with two paps. However, the morphed picture featured the paps face replaced by Sunil and Kapil. Sunil captioned the image as, "Ha ha ha".

The picture has left everyone in splits and several celebs reacted to the same including Jasmine Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Check out Sunil Grover's post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sunil is all set to collaborate with Kapil Sharma once again and are coming to make the audiences rolling on the floor with Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show which is slated to launch on 30th March, 8 pm. It will be a weekly show and viewers will be surprised with new guests and new episodes every Saturday at 8 pm.

