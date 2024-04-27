Superstar Singer 3 Elimination: Who Will Get Evicted From Superstar Singer Season 3 This Week?

Superstar Singer 3 Elimination: It's difficult to keep calm as Sony Entertainment Television has promised to take the audience on a roller coaster ride this week. Superstar Singer 3 will churn out entertaining episodes to keep everyone engaged. There's a big twist and special surprise in store for the viewers.

SUPERSTAR SINGER 3 NEW EPISODE UPDATE: SANJU RATHOD PERFORMS WITH NEHA KAKKAR

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the telecast of the new episodes as the makers will pay tribute to Nadeem-Shravan. This weekend, the viewers of the singing reality show will witness an intriguing episode filled with music, emotions and romance. Superstar Singer season 3 will pay tribute to the legendary music directors Nadeem and Shravan. The duo rules the 90s with their hit songs and the makers have aptly named their episode 'Nadeem-Shravan Special', the Guess what? Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Paudwal will be the special guests in the weekend episode.

Gulabi Sadi's singer Sanju Rathod added his musical magic on Superstar Singer 3 with its impressive performance. Sanju Rathod opened up about his experience on the show and said that he had a great time interacting with the Superstar Singer 3 contestants.

