Superstar Singer 3 Full Contestants List: Aryan, Pihu Sharma, Subh Sutradhar, Santanu Mohanty

The Superstar Singer 3's audition round premiering on 9th March at 8 pm will amaze the audience with India's young singing prodigies and their distinctive singing styles. The show will bring forth a great mix of participants like:

Advertisement

West Bengals's Subh Sutradhar

Advertisement

Subh Sutradhar, a vibrant 14-year-old boy hailing from West Bengal, will win hearts with his beautiful rendition of "Ve Kamleya". Not only this, he will showcase his versatility by playing the guitar as well during his performance. Judge Neha Kakkar, moved by his incredible skills, complimented him, stating that the entire industry is in search of talented musicians like him. Subh Sutradhar, a musical prodigy, adds a unique and dynamic flavor to the competition with his unmatched talent and dedication.

Advertisement

Master Aryan

Adding to the excitement, the young and talented contestant, Master Aryan from Gurdaspur, Punjab, will effortlessly grab everyone's attention with his unique singing style. His rendition of "Mere Rashke Qamar" not only earned him a standing ovation but also garnered appreciation from all the captains, stealing everyone's heart with his soulful performance. Mesmerized by his talent, Judge Neha Kakkar expressed that this boy exudes the charm of an idealistic child, leaving a lasting impact with his extraordinary singing as well

Advertisement

New Delhi's little wonder Pihu Sharma

The lovely 8-year-old Pihu Sharma, hailing from New Delhi, will move everybody with her grace as she will deliver a soul-stirring performance on the song "Wo Tere Mere Ishq". Pihu not only captivated hearts with her melodious voice but also charmed the audience and garnered 'Awws' from Judge Neha Kakkar and the Captains, thanks to her adorable and talkative nature.

Advertisement

Odisha's Santanu Mohanty

In the ensemble of amazing young singers, the 9-year-old s, Santanu Mohanty, hailing from Bhubaneswar, Odisha will bring a delightful dose of fun in true Junior SRK style, he effortlessly weaves love and mischief, leaving everyone enchanted. In a heartwarming gesture, Santanu presents Judge Neha with a rose, infusing the moment with humor and showcasing his great style of singing.

Advertisement

With such great singing talent coming together on one stage, the third edition of Superstar Singer is sure to captivate the audience with some extraordinary singing. The fusion of remarkable vocals and adorable antics will make for a wholesome entertainment experience.