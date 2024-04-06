Superstar Singer 3 New Episode: Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Stylish Makeover To Contestant Rajdeep Ghosh’s Father

Superstar Singer 3: This weekend promises to be an enthralling one for music lovers across the nation as Sony Entertainment Television gears up to present a 'Greatest Duets’ special on its popular kids' singing reality show Superstar Singer 3. The show is set to dazzle audiences with performances from young talents teaming up in pairs to deliver mesmerizing jugalbandis. With Super Judge Neha Kakkar and captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayli Kamble nurturing these talents, viewers can expect a spectacle of musical brilliance.



The spotlight of the evening will undeniably be on Atharav Bakshi from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, and Rajdeep Ghosh from Howrah, West Bengal. Representing Captain Pawandeep Ranjan's team, their rendition of “Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar” left everyone in awe. Their vibrant performance and distinct vocal styles not only captivated the audience but also solidified their position as emerging talents in the music industry.

