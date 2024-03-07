Surbhi Chandna Wedding Video: Karan Sharma Kisses Bride As She Sings, Her Mother's Reaction Takes The Cake

Surbhi Chandna wedding video: It's time to send congratulatory messages to Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma as they have tied the knot. The two lovebirds walked down the aisle in a dreamy ceremony on March 2 at Chomu Palace, Rajasthan.

Surbhi and Karan got married in the presence of their family members and close friends in a fairytale wedding. Her Ishqbaaaz co-stars including Kunal Jaisingh, Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh attended the wedding with their respective partners.

Surbhi Chandna had a traditional Indian wedding with all the functions including haldi, mehendi and sangeet. From getting engaged before the Sufi night to dancing her heart out during the haldi ceremony, the bride had a gala time as she enjoyed the wedding festivities.

SURBHI CHANDNA SINGS 'TAMANNA YAHI' FOR KARAN SHARMA

On Thursday (March 7), the Sanjivani 2 star shared her wedding video and penned a heartfelt note. She posted the clip on her Instagram handle along with the caption, "Of all the walks we have taken, This One. I will cherish the most. His lyrics, my voice, This lovely music is the product of our love story. His faith in me gave me the confidence to sing, as I approached him carrying lifelong memories (sic)."

SURBHI CHANDNA MOTHER REACTS AS SHE GETS MARRIED

The Naagin 5 star received a kiss of love from her husband after she entered the mandap, singing a special song for Mr. Sharma. While we loved their heartwarming moment, it was Surbhi's mother's reaction that took the cake.

She got all emotional as Surbhi turned into a bride and got married to the love of her life.

Surbhi and Karan got hitched after being in a relationship for 13 years. They dated each other for a long time before fying sealing the deal at Rajasthan.