Swati Sharma From Shemaroo Umang's 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' Shares A Sneak Peek Into Her Fitness Routine.

Swati Sharma, known for her role as Aashi in the popular show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' on Shemaroo Umang, shared how she maintains her health despite her hectic shooting schedule.

Sharing her views on fitness, Swati emphasizes its importance in her life. She mentions, "Fitness has been a priority for me for a long time. As an actor, maintaining my physique is crucial not just for appearance but also for endurance during long working hours. Since I am currently shooting for the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa,' I have a very busy schedule. Regular workouts play a crucial role in keeping me strong and energized."

Revealing her fitness regimen, Swati shares, "My approach to fitness is simple yet effective. It involves regular workouts and consuming adequate protein. Maintaining a balanced diet, consisting mainly of homemade food, complements my workout routine. Hydration is also key, so I make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep my energy levels up."

The storyline of 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' has reached a pivotal point where Siddharth (Bharat Ahlawat) finally confesses his love to Aashi, leaving her at a crossroads. Will Aashi accept Siddharth's love?

