Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Kanwalpreet Singh On Fitness Transformation, Losing 15 Kgs In 3 Months

Shedding those extra kilos is one of the most difficult tasks. Every person has their own way of losing weight and maintaining fitness, which requires both physical and mental strength. Recently, actor Kanwalpreet Singh came up with his inspirational weight-loss journey in which he revealed that he lost 15 kgs within just three months.

Advertisement

Talking about his weight-loss journey, the actor says,"Sometime back I gained weight for some reason but soon felt the need to get back into shape and focus on being fit. I started becoming conscious of the extra kilos and thought of shedding them. I lost 15 kgs in 3 months with sheer dedication and determination. I feel the weight loss journey is one of the most beautiful ones, as you get to spend plenty of time with your body."

Advertisement