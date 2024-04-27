Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Kanwalpreet Singh On Role In Gabru Gang, Shooting Experience

The versatile and talented actor Kanwalpreet Singh, who cemented his place not only on television but also in Bollywood, is currently basking in the glory of his film 'Gabru Gang' which got released in cinemas on April 26. The actor shined brightly with his phenomenal acting abilities in the film. Recently, in a conversation with us, the actor shared details about his character, shooting experience and feedback he has been receiving.

Advertisement

Speaking of his character, Kanwalpreet, who is playing the parallel lead in the film, says,"I am essaying the role of Uday, who is a young, dynamic, intelligent person who loves kite flying more than anything else. Uday is someone who is well-educated and has a large canvas to see life. The film is based on a gang of 3 friends whose passion is kite flying."

Sharing the experience of shooting for the film, Kanwalpreet says,"I had an incredible experience while filming Gabru Gang. Everyone in the team, especially our director Sameer Khan, worked really hard to make this film a masterpiece. He is very fine with his craft and I have never seen such a sharp-minded director like him. The whole cast and crew were pretty supportive towards each other, which made the environment on set comfortable."

Advertisement