Are Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat Secretly Engaged? Check DEETS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast News: Munmun Dutta, renowned for her portrayal of Babita Krishnan Iyer in the long-running SAB TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is reportedly engaged to actor Raj Anadkat, known for his role as Tapu, Jethalal's son, in the hit show. Yes, you read that right!

MUNMUN DUTTA, RAJ ANADKAT EMGAGEMENT REPORTS

As per a report by News 18, the couple exchanged rings earlier this month in Vadodara, Gujarat, in the presence of their families. A source revealed to the news portal, "Munmun and Raj's families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony."

The report further disclosed that Munmun and Raj have been dating since Raj joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017, with their relationship being an open secret among the show's cast and crew.

RAJ ANANDKAT AND MUNMUN DUTTA AGE DIFFERENCE

Despite maintaining privacy regarding their personal lives, both Munmun and Raj have chosen to focus on their professional commitments. The news of their relationship first surfaced in September 2021.

Raj, aged 27, and Munmun, who is nine years older than him, are reportedly deeply in love despite the age difference. However, they have refrained from commenting publicly on their relationship.

A few years ago, their interactions on Instagram sparked rumors of a budding romance, but both actors dismissed the speculation. Raj labeled the stories as "cooked up" and "fake," while Munmun criticized trolls and the media for spreading baseless rumors.