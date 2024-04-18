Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Jennifer Mistry’s Sister Passes Away At 45; Check Death Reason

Jennifer Mistry Sister Dies: TV actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, renowned for her role as Mrs Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is grieving the loss of her younger sister, Dimple. Yes, you read that right! Tragically, Dimple, who was differently-abled, passed away last week in their hometown of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, at the age of 45.

JENNIFER MISTRY SISTER DIMPLE DEATH REASON

According to Zoom's report, Dimple breathed her last on April 13 after battling critical illness and being on a ventilator. Jennifer Mistry was reportedly not in Jabalpur at the time of her sister's passing, having returned to Mumbai for a period.

