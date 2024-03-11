Teri Meri Doriyaann Leap: Ayesha Singh’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Co-Star Joins As Sahiba’s New Hero

Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: A collaboration between Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, Teri Meri Doriyaann premiered on Star Plus in January last year and has consistently entranced audiences since then. Featuring Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the lead roles of Angad and Sahiba, the show is not only performing well on the TRP charts but has also surpassed many prime-time shows across channels.

TERI MERI DORIYAANN LEAP TWIST AND NEW ENTRY

As Teri Meri Doriyaann remains among the most-watched shows on television, the makers spare no effort in maintaining its entertainment value for their devoted fanbase. With Garry's re-entry, the hit drama is poised for another significant development in the upcoming episodes. Well, we're talking about a time leap.

The hit Star Plus show is set to take a leap of a few years and after which Angad and Sahiba will reportedly be shown separated. Interestingly, the latest development states that a new love interesting will be introduced opposite Sahiba after the leap and the makers have roped in a talented actor for the pivotal part.

YOGENDRA VIKRAM SINGH TO ENTER AS NEW HERO OPPOSITE SAHIBA?

We're talking about Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Yogendra Vikram Singh. Yes, you read that right! The talented actor, who essayed the role of Virat's (Neil Bhatt) brother and Patralekha's (Aishwarya Sharma) husband Samrat, is set to return to Star Plus once again with Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "The current track in Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around how Seerat (Roopam Sharma) has kidnapped Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and the entire family is trying to search him. The show is likely to take a leap of few years very soon. After the leap, Yogendra Vikram Singh will play an important role in Sahiba's life. He will play her love interest after the leap. It is an interesting role and viewers will connect with his character well."

However, an official announcement regarding his entry is still awaited from the makers.