Teri Meri Doriyaann Set For 6-Year Leap; Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar Share Exciting DEETS

Teri Meri Doriyaann Leap Update: Star Plus' Teri Meri Doriyaann has always kept the audience on the edge by bringing one or the other twist to the episodes. Having introduced the audience to new twists in the story with its interesting promos and major drama that unfolds has left the audience wanting more.

Advertisement

TERI MERI DORIYAANN CURRENT TRACK AND LEAP TWIST DETAILS

The current track of Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around Angad, Sahiba, and Seerat. Seerat is plotting to create a wreck in Angad and Sahiba's lives by planning Angad's plastic surgery, which Sahiba gets a hint of and tries to save Angad.

Advertisement

The makers of the show recently dropped an intriguing promo for the show, which depicts that the show is all set to take a six-year leap. The promo introduces a new character, Yogendra Vikram Singh, who was last seen in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

TERI MERI DORIYAANN PROMO: YOGENDRA VIKRAM SINGH'S ENTRY CONFIRMED

Through the promo, the audience will witness the lives of Angad and Sahiba after the leap, while Sahiba has commenced her life with her son and a mystery man. Angad tries to get his life back on track, but as destiny has some other plans, Angad and Sahiba cross each other's paths. Sahiba is bewildered and complexed to see Angad in front of her after six years; her heart is filled with mixed emotions.

Advertisement

It will be intriguing to witness what happens next as the show heads for a six-year leap. What led to this separation of Angad and Sahiba, and will Angad and Sahiba reunite?

Watch the promo here:

VIJAYENDRA KUMERIA, HIMANSHI PARASHAR ON LEAP TWIST

Vijayendra Kumeria, aka Angad opened up about the leap and shared, "The audience will get to witness intense and emotional drama as the show heads for a six-year leap. The lives of Angad and Sahiba will alter, and it will be interesting to watch what destiny has in store for them. With the show Teri Meri Doriyaann gearing up for the leap, the audience will also get to see some hit-and-misses between Angad and Sahiba. It will be intriguing to witness how Angad and Sahiba encounter each other for the first time after a six-year separation and how they will tackle the complexities of their relationships. Stay Tuned!"

Advertisement

Himanshi Parashar, aka Sahiba, stated, " As we had to take our story forward, the leap of six years was added to create drama in the story. There is going to be a baby boy in the show and a new character played by Yogendra Vikram Singh. Now whose child it is, I'll leave it to the audience to guess. There's going to be a lot of emotion and drama. And I believe now the layering of emotions is required a lot in our performance, so it's not going to be an easy task for us as actors as we've got to convey what we're feeling with our eyes and how we emote our emotions. Sahiba is going to be a mother after the leap, and it is going to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions for both Angad and Sahiba. Rab ne Doriyaan Bandhi hai, Uljhengi toh Suljhengi bhi. But it's definitely not going to be easy for Angad and Sahiba. But they'll definitely find their way back to each other, and how is something to watch for?"

Advertisement