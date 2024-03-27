The Great Indian Kapil Show First Guests: Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima & Neetu Kapoor To Grace The Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show First Guests: The wait is finally over! Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to premiere on March 30 with new episodes dropping every Saturday at 8pm. The very first guests on the show this weekend is none other than the celebrated Kapoor family, popularly known as the first family of Bollywood. Siblings Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani along with their gorgeous mother Neetu Kapoor will be seen spilling the tea as Kapil and the entire cast extend a warm welcome to them.

Advertisement

The newest father in B-town, Ranbir Kapoor's expression said it all when he spoke about Raha. Talking about her son Ranbir as the doting father, Neetu Kapoor said, "Whenever Raha enters the room, you should see his face, it's full of expressions. He is very excited. I have to tell you that I have seen many fathers but I haven't seen anyone like him. She keeps looking for him and loves to play with her dad."

When asked if he's had enough experience in changing the diapers, Ranbir was quick to add that he's the burp specialist!

Advertisement

Watch all this and a whole lot more as Ranbir & Riddhima share their childhood memories and their bond as siblings; Neetu Kapoor's anecdotes on Rishi Kapoor as a father; and ofcourse their encounter with the cast - Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek where they barely could keep a straight face!