The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kiku, Krushna & Rajiv Given A Glimpse Of Their Quiry Bromance; WATCH

Kapil Sharma is one of the most loved comedians of the country who is known for winning millions of hearts with his impressive comic timings. While he became a household name with his show The Kapil Sharma Show which also featured Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Krushna Abhishek and others, the laughter gang is all set to make a comeback once again with a bang.

Yes! Kapil and his gang is coming up with a new show The Great Indian Kapil Show which will be premiered on Netflix. Interestingly, the show will mark Kapil's first collaboration with Sunil Grover post their infamous mid-air fight. And while the show is making headlines, Kiku has taken the social media by a storm with his recent video ahead of the show's release.

The video featured Kiku, Krushna and Rajiv and trio was seen giving a glimpse of their quirky bromance but in a hilarious way. The infectious energy has certainly dropped hints of the upcoming laughter journey with The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Watch Kiku Sharda's New Video with Rajiv Thakur and Krushna Abhishek: