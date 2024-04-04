Throwback Thursday: Did You Know Imlie Star Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui Was Part Of Porus? Deets Inside

Imlie actor Zohaib Siddiqui news: The versatile actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui has impressed the audience with his dedication to craft in many projects. The actor who rose to fame with his performance in the Star Plus show Imlie, is currently seen playing the lead role of Rajveer in the Dangal TV show Milke bhi hum na mile. We are aware of most of his projects, but did you know he was a part of the popular historical TV show Porus? Yes, you read that right.

Zohaiib played an important part in the show Porus, which aired from 27 November 2017 till 13 November 2018 on Sony Entertainment Television. Though he has been a part of multiple historical and mythological shows, his stint in this show gained him massive love from the audience.

