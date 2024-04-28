TMKOC’s Gurucharan Singh’s LAST PIC With His Father Goes Viral As He Continues To Be Missing

TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh's Last Post: The telly world witnessed a massive jolt recently after a renowned actor went missing. We are talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's (TMKOC) Gurucharan Singh who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom. According to media reports, Gurucharan went missing around a week ago in Delhi. The news came to light after his father filed a missing complaint with the police who are investigating the matter.

And while Singh is still missing, he is making headlines now as his last social media post is going viral and has left the fans in tears. Gurucharan Singh's last social media post happens to be with his father on the latter's birthday. It was an adorable father-son video comprising of their selfies. Gurucharan captioned the post as, "Very divine birthday father".

Check out Gurucharan Singh's Last Post:

