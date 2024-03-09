Udne Ki Aasha & Anupamaa: What's Common Between Two Hit Star Plus Shows?

As many know, the hit show Anupamaa is a story celebrated across almost every region in Indian - from West Bengal with "Sreemoyee", Maharashtra with "Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte" and many others, as it had a theme that resonated with people which broke across language barriers. Just like Anupama, Udne Ki Aasha, which is inspired from the Tamil show "Siragadikka Aasai'", is now going to air on Hindi channel spreading its feathers into a new regional realm. The show has been a breakaway hit in other markets as well such as Telegu, Kannada and Malayalam . With the immense popularity its received in its various versions, it would be interesting to see the show Udne Ki Aasha receiving the same amount of love from the Hindi audience.

Ever since the inception of the show, the fans have shown their excitement to catch a glimpse and have showered love on leads Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora. With the chatter around the show Udne Ki Aasha, can we expect this to be the next Anupama?

If the recent promos and scenes put out are any indication, this is sure to be yet another relatable story that will capture hearts across markets!