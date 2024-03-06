Udne Ki Aasha Full Cast, Real Name Of Actors: Kanwar Dhillon On Experience Working With Neha Harsora

Udne Ki Aasha cast: Star Plus is on a roll these days. After launching Aankh Micholi, the leading GEC is all set to spice up the programming with a new show from next week. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Kanwar Dhillon's much-awaited show Udne Ki Aasha.

Shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Jhanak have emerged as the jewels on Star Plus' crowns. With the addition of the new daily soap, the channel aims to strengthen its 9pm slot and earn massive pie of the viewership.

