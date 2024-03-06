Udne Ki Aasha Cast, Launch Date: Imlie Star Sai Ketan Rao Extends Best Wishes To Kanwar Dhillon, Neha Harsora

Udne Ki Aasha Update: Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Now, Star Plus has arrived with a new drama, Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sailee). Star Plus will show Udne Ki Aasha to depict the tale of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations.

UDNE KI AASHA STORYLINE, LEAD CAST NAME, AND OTHER DETAILS

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife's roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family's progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.

There is good news pouring in for all the Udne Ki Aasha and Imlie fans as Sai Ketan Rao, aka Surya, from the Star Plus show Imlie will be seen collaborating for the show Udne Ki Aasha and extends his best wishes to Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, and Neha Harsora, aka Sailee, for their new venture.

IMLIE 3 STAR SAI KETAN RAO MAKES GUEST APPEARANCE IN UDNE KI AASHA

The trio shared a great camaraderie with one another which the audience will get to witness soon. This is indeed going to be a visual treat for the audience, witnessing their favourite artists, Surya, Sachin, and Sailee, sharing the same screen.

Sai Ketan Rao, aka Surya, from the Star Plus show Imlie shares," It was a great and fun experience to collaborate with Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, and Neha Hasora, aka Sailee, for their new venture, Udne Ki Aasha. Kanwar Dhillon and I shared a leg together, which was one kind of experience. Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora are fun to work with, and we shared a great camaraderie; it did not feel like we were shooting together for the first time. I wish both of them the best of luck for Udne Ki Aasha. Keep Shining!"

