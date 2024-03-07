Udne Ki Aasha Launch Date: Ever Seen A Drunkard Hero On TV? Kanwar Dhillon Is Arriving With New Show

When it comes to the traditional heroes of Hindi entertainment on television - you normally picture the ideal well-poised man, who sweeps the heroine off her feet with his suave attitude and grand gestures. Whether it is Anuj Kapadia, who swept the nation by storm or Teri Meri Doriyaan's perfect Angad, as viewers we're constantly rooting for the good guy to win the female lead's heart.

But a man who is found staring at the bottom of a glass most days, with a "I-could-care-less" attitude? Meet Sachin, the unconventional hero of Star Plus' upcoming Udne Ki Aasha. Crass, rude and borderline offensive, he's not what viewers are used to when they switch on their television screens.

Star Plus is looking to take bold steps in this realm to shake up our traditional version of the "hero". Taking a more raw, realistic view of the world, which is not always perfect, we're now seeing characters who like real people, are flawed in some way.

In Udne Ki Aasha, Sachin - the misunderstood black sheep of the family, turns to many bad habits to mask his pain, with drink being one of his vices. Coming from a painful childhood with a complicated history with his mother, a complex character with many layers, has been put together on screen.

Take the example of Yash from KGF, Pushparaj from Pushpa, or Ranbir Kapoor from Animal, all these are stories where we see a hero who is heavy on his drinking habits. Undoubtedly, these are the heroes, who are widely loved by the masses and in fact populated all across.

The question is will the female lead Sailee see through his gruff exterior and persuade him to change his ways? Or will he be the ultimate roadblock in her path, when in the middle of dreaming to run multiple business for her family's progress, she finds herself stuck with a husband who has no intention of going forward in life. We are sure that this is a story that will speak to many families across India, as a reflection of how everyone deals with various issues in their own families at home.

Of course it will be interesting to see how audiences will react to this unique character and how they'll form a bond and root for his and Sailee's joint success.