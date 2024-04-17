Udne Ki Aasha Twist: Sachin, Sailee Get Married On Ram Navami 2024- Here's What Will Happen In New Episode

Star Plus is taking its storytelling to new levels with the launch of Udne Ki Aasha. This latest drama stars Kanwar Dhillon as Sachin, a taxi driver, and Neha Harsora as Sailee, a florist with a knack for business. The show, set against a Marathi backdrop, dives into the life of a newlywed couple facing unexpected challenges. It airs every day at 9 p.m., including weekends.

A New Beginning on Ram Navami

The storyline kicks off with the unexpected marriage of Sachin and Sailee on the auspicious day of Ram Navami. This pivotal moment marks the beginning of their journey, filled with unforeseen challenges. The promo released by the makers has already captivated the audience, highlighting the trials Sailee faces in her marriage to Sachin, who ironically remains unaware of his wife's name.

