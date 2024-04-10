Udne Ki Aasha TWIST: Will Sailee-Sachin's Wedding Affect Her Dreams? Neha Harsora Shares Update On Promo

Star Plus has embarked on a new journey with its latest offering, Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon as Sachin and Neha Harsora as Sailee. This new show presents an original story set against a Marathi background, focusing on the challenging relationship between a wife and her non-supportive husband. Udne Ki Aasha delves into their life's struggles, highlighting Sailee's determination to overcome the obstacles posed by her husband's attitude for her and her family's betterment.



The narrative revolves around Sachin, a taxi driver by profession, and Sailee, a florist who also engages in various small businesses to earn her living. The recent promo released by the makers of Udne Ki Aasha has piqued the interest of viewers. It showcases the hurdles Sailee faces, including a public humiliation that strengthens her resolve to make a name for herself. An unexpected twist in their lives comes when Sailee marries Sachin, who doesn’t even know his wife's name. This odd beginning to their marriage sets the stage for a series of complex interactions, making the audience wonder if Sailee will be able to pursue her dreams or if her wings will be clipped.

