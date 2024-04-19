Udne Ki Aasha | Neha Harsora On Sailee's Bridal Look Being Similar To Priyanka Chopra's Raat Ke Dhai Baje

Udne Ki Aasha Update: Star Plus recently witnessed the premiere of a fresh journey with Udne Ki Aasha, featuring Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sailee) in lead roles. The show delves into the lives of Sachin and Sailee, exploring the complexities of their relationships.

Set against a Marathi backdrop, Udne Ki Aasha portrays the challenges faced by Sailee as she navigates her husband's resistance towards progress. Kanwar Dhillon portrays Sachin, a taxi driver, while Neha Harsora embodies the character of Sailee, a florist managing various small businesses alongside her household responsibilities.

UDNE KI AASHA TWIST: ALL ABOUT SACHIN & SAILEE'S WEDDING TRACK

The makers recently unveiled a captivating promo, offering glimpses of Sachin and Sailee's wedding, set against intricate circumstances. Their Maharashtrian wedding promises to be a blend of simplicity and intense drama, brimming with twists and turns.

Sailee will grace the occasion adorned in a traditional navari saree, similar to that of Priyanka Chopra's iconic look in the Bollywood song Raat Ke Dhai Baje. The resemblance between Sailee and Priyanka Chopra's appearance is striking, promising a visual delight for the audience as Sailee steps into the role of a bride, evoking memories of Priyanka's charm on screen. Just as Priyanka captured hearts with her presence in the song, Sailee is poised to cast an equally enchanting spell on the audience.

NEHA HARSORA ON SAILEE'S WEDDING LOOK IN UDNE KI AASHA

Neha Harsora, aka Sailee, from the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha, shares, "With the upcoming wedding track in the show Udne Ki Aasha, the audience is going to witness high-voltage drama. Major twists and turns await to knock on the doors of Sachin and Sailee. This is the first time I am essaying the character of a Marathi mulgi, and I enjoyed portraying a Maharashtrian bride. Sailee's wedding look gives a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's wedding look from the song Raat Ke Dhai Baje and takes us back in time. Priyanka Chopra in the song Raat Ke Dhai Baje and Sailee in the show Udne Ki Aasha are both clad in a navari saree and donning basching. I enjoyed performing the Maharashtrian rituals and also received knowledge about the rituals. Stay tuned to witness the drama that unfolds in the lives of Sachin and Sailee and how they tackle the unforseen situation."

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, Udne Ki Aasha airs on Star Plus at 9 pm, Monday to Sunday.