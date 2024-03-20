Uttaran, Bigg Boss 16 Star Tina Datta's Mother Calls Her Marilyn Monroe; Here's Why

Tina Datta News: In a recent social media post, Tina Datta delighted her fans by sharing adorable pictures of herself sporting an all-pink look. Tina donned a blue dress adorned with pink balloon sleeves. With a curled-up pink hairdo, pink subtle makeup, pink stylish sunglasses, and pink statement earrings, the fashionista radiated old-school fashion glam and gave Barbie vibes.

Fans were quick to react and praise the carousel of pictures that the actress shared. However, the one comment that made our hearts melt was Tina's mother. She wrote, "Marilyn Monroe with a red heart," comparing her daughter to the iconic Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. The diva's hair is reminiscent of the legendary actress.

Tina Datta captioned the pictures," Blues are kinda old fashioned when you have all the pink you want in your own Barbie World ".

The Uttaran actress has always pulled off bold and experimental fashion choices, and Marilyn Monroe's inspired look was no exception, as she beautifully donned a Hollywood golden age look with a modern twist.

For the untold, during Tina's stint in Bigg Boss 16, her mom entered the house for a special segment to meet her daughter. Since then, her mom, Madhurima Datta, has become quite popular and is one of the most loved ones among the audience. She was also called mummyon ki mummy in the house. The mother-daughter duo shares a very warm bond. Tina often treats fans with videos of mother-daughter moments on social media.

