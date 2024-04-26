Who Is Gurucharan Singh? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sodhi Goes Missing, Father Files Police Complaint

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor missing: TV actor Gurucharan Singh, who earlier played the role of Sodhi in TMKOC, is missing from Delhi. His father has reportedly lodged a complaint with Delhi Police, stating that the actor was supposed to travel to Mumbai but he didn't reach the city. In the missing complaint, Guru's father said that the actor didn't return home.

WHO IS GURUCHARAN SINGH?

Gurucharan Singh shot to fame after playing the role of Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He impressed the audience with his power-packed performance in the hit sitcom, which airs on Sony SAB. The talented actor was seen as a Sikh man in the show starring Dilip Joshi in a lead role.

Gurucharan was a part of Taarak Mehta for several years before calling it quits. He decided to leave TMKOC as he wanted to be by his father's side, who was dealing with health issues. After his dad's health deteriorated, he quit the show.