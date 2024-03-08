Who Is Maxtern? Sagar Thakur Files FIR Against Elvish Yadav, Says 'He Issued Death Threats, Hit Spine With...'

Elvish Yadav FIR: Maxtern, who was attacked by Elvish Yadav, lodged a complaint against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. He shared a video on social media, accusing the YouTuber and his friends of beating him mercilessly.

WHO IS MAXTERN, SAGAR THAKUR? YOUTUBER FILES FIR AGAINST ELVSH YADAV

Maxtern, whose real name is Sagar Thakur, alleged that he was brutally attacked and assaulted by Elvish Yadav. A video is going viral on social media where Elvish and his friends can be seen beating him. Maxtern claimed that he filed an FIR against the BB OTT 2 winner but the SHO lodged it under bailable sections.

He alleged that 'no non-bailable charges were included' even when there was clear evidence to 'prove attempt of murder'. Maxtern said that he had called Elvish to a 'public location' to resolve their issues via a conversation.

He said that he had made arrangements so that they can have a balanced discussion; however, he came prepared for a fight.

ELVISH YADAV HIT MY SPINE WITH PHONE: MAXTERN

Sagar Thakur claimed that Elvish Yadav hit his spine with a phone which could be detrimental for him. "I could not sleep till 4am because of the pain. Earlier, I assumed there was no injury but I was in pain after some time. The hospital refused to conduct a test with an FIR," he said.

"Over the last few months, Elvish fan pages spread hate... leaving me distressed. I was asked by Elvish to meet but I thought it would be a verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk, started beating me and using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine," Maxtern was quoted as saying in his FIR by Bigg Boss Tak.

DID ELVISH YADAV GIVE DEATH THREATS TO MAXTERN?

"I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are bailable sections, and despite clear evidence of an attempt to murder, no non-bailable charges were included," Maxtern tweeted.

"Why haven't murder charges been included in the FIR? Is this due to the influence of money and support from the state government? Is the Haryana government potentially protecting a criminal? I request @DC_Gurugram @gurgaonpolice @anilvijminister @mlkhattar to register an FIR against Elvish with a non-bailable section for attempt to murder and #ArrestElvishYadav. If anything unfortunate happens to me in the future, Elvish Yadav should be held accountable," he added.

Maxtern requested the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Gurgaon Police to take action against Elvish Yadav. He expressed his displeasure over the lack of non-bailable sections in the FIR. He wondered if Indian law is just for the poor and rich people can use their influence to change things in a case. He added that Elvish Yadav would be responsible if anything happens to him.

"Agar aapke paas paise ho toh aap FIR badal sakte ho? Yaha pe iss baat ko 24 ghante hogye hai, vo banda has raha hoga. Uss gunde Elvish Yadav ko arrest karao. Youth ko vo galat tarike se influence kar raha hai," he said in his video.